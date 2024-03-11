Top 10 memes from South Carolina vs LSU showdown cracking up the internet 

Top-ranked South Carolina outclassed No. 8 LSU, 79-72, in a tense SEC championship battle on Sunday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso shoved LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson in retaliation to the latter's attempt to stop MiLaysia Fulwiley's possible fastbreak. Cardoso was confronted by Johnson's teammate Hailey Van Lith, leading to both benches rushing to the floor.

The incident drew various reactions from college basketball fans, who used social media to make fun of the incident through memes. Here are the top 10 memes about the South Carolina-LSU scuffle that went viral on the Internet.

One fan showed how the game officials tried to stay away from trouble.

Another used a WWE meme to make his point.

Others likened it to the "Malice at the Palace" incident on November 19, 2024, involving fans and basketball players of the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

One fan used WWE sports entertainer Drew McIntyre in describing Jay Bilas' reaction to an incident that saw authorities escorting Johnson's brother for storming the court.

Other users poked fun at Johnson's brother, who stormed to the court following the shoving incident.

One fan likened Cardoso's hit to Johnson in one of the Avengers; Endgame scene that showed the meeting between the Ancient One and the Hulk.

LSU, South Carolina players were punished after the scuffle

South Carolina players Tessa Johnson #5, Chloe Kitts #21, and Kamilla Cardoso #10 are ejected from the game

Game officials ejected multiple players involved in the scuffle, including the 6-foot-7 Cardoso, who was suspended for the first round of the NCAA tournament for fighting.

The victory was bittersweet for South Carolina (32-0) as they will miss the services of Cardoso, who is averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 assists in 27 games.

The suspension might force the Gamecocks to go small in the first round of the NCAA Tournament or start Sakima Walker.

After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey called out Cardoso for hitting Johnson and implied that the Brazilian should have pushed someone her size.

"I'll tell you this, I wish (Cardoso) would've pushed Angel Reese. If you're 6-8 (6-7), don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it," the controversial coach said.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said that the players involved in the scuffle deserved the punishment and pledged to use the break to remind her team not to give in to emotions in tense moments.

“What you saw were two highly competitive teams and they did not handle it well. People see that this is now part of our game. We have to fix it,” she said.

The Tigers and the Gamecocks will have a week-long wait for their opponents in the NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday for women's basketball is slated on March 17. The first round will be held from March 22-23.

