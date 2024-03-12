"She did the right thing": 4x NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal backs Angel Reese for heated LSU-South Carolina moment at women's SEC championship game 

Shaquille O'Neal agrees with Angel Reese's decision to allow cooler heads to prevail when a scuffle broke out between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's SEC championship game on Sunday.

The four-time NBA champion, who retired from the league in 2011, played three seasons at LSU from 1989 to 1992. Shaq averaged 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks in his 90 career games with the Tigers.

While speaking to For The Win, O'Neal shared his opinion on Angel Reese's decision to avoid getting involved in the tussle between the two teams.

"I called her and said, 'You did the right thing. Trust me, if you would have went out there, they would have been looking for you. You and [Kamilla] Cardoso get into a shoving match. She's already ejected. Can't play in the next round.

"That would have happened to you. It would have been all your fault.' So she did the right thing. Kudos to her," Shaq said.

"I see she's taking a lot of flak. 'Oh, she should have been there.' This is not fighting. The only thing you have to fight for is to fight for your team. The game was played closely. Things like that—you don't want them to happen. When they do happen, you just move on," the NBA Hall of Famer added.

During Reese's time at LSU, O'Neal kind of served as a mentor, guiding her through the spotlight of a top college basketball player. When Shaq moved up at Reebok, he had a partnership with Reese, whom he referred to as "GOAT."

Also Read: “You have to walk away” -$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese makes polarising decision as South Carolina trumps LSU in 79-72 matchup

Upcoming schedule for Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers

Auburn vs. LSU

After falling to South Carolina 79-72 in the SEC championship game, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers will now focus on the Women's NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 17, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. LSU is expected to be the second seed in this year's March Madness tournament.

The Tigers will aim to repeat as champions after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 in the national championship last season. Reese finished with 15 points in that game.

Also Read: "She ain't even feel him push her" - LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson's brother jumping off stands to fight Kamilla Cardoso leaves fans in splits

Poll : Did Angel Reese make the right decision to not get involved in the conflict against South Carolina? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion