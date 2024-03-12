“You have to walk away” -$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese makes polarising decision as South Carolina trumps LSU in 79-72 matchup

Angel Reese found herself in the spotlight after No. 2 LSU lost the SEC Tournament title game 79-72 against No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The Tigers superstar was spotted choosing to avoid a scuffle in the fourth quarter, which led to six players being ejected.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.7 million as per On3, is usually not shy to back away from a fight and help her teammates. However, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why she chose not to engage in the melee and wrote:

"As a person at my STATUS, sometimes you have to walk away from certain situations. Mind you the play before that I had rolled my ankle AGAIN and was already walking to the bench. I ALWAYS ride for mine. I’m super proud of this team & super excited for March."

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media had mixed reactions after seeing the video clip which showed Reese limping away from the fight scene during Sunday's game.

Image Credits - Collegesportsdaily Instagram

Image Credits - Collegesportsdaily Instagram

Image Credits - Collegesportsdaily Instagram

The fight between LSU and South Carolina in the title game began after Gamecocks player MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from the Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson, who subsequently grabbed her opponent. The play was then called for an intentional foul.

However, while heading to the bench, Johnson appeared to clash with South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins. Another Gamecocks star, Kamilla Cardoso, then stepped in and pushed Johnson to the ground which led to a scuffle between both teams on the court.

The referees later ejected South Carolina's Cardoso, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Sakima Walker. Two LSU players, Aalyah Del Rosario and Janae Kent, were also removed from the game.

A look at Angel Reese's stats vs. South Carolina

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in the SEC Tournament title game against South Carolina. However, it wasn't enough for LSU, as the Gamecocks maintained their incredible unbeaten record this season to win the game 79-72 and clinch the conference title.

The vaunted Tigers will now turn their attention toward March Madness, and attempt to defend their NCAA crown.