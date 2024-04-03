WATCH: $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese shares glimpses of stylish Vogue photoshoot amid 2024 WNBA draft decision

The decision finally became official. Amid much speculation, Angel Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA draft after the end of the LSU Tigers' run at this year's NCAA Tournament.

Along with the announcement made to Vogue, Reese shared glimpses of her photoshoot with the modeling company in a YouTube video.

"Hey y'all so today is a really, really, really, really, really big day for me. So, basically, long story short, I'm not going to post this video until after my last game at LSU. But, sadly I am not coming back to LSU next year and I am going to declare for the WNBA draft."

Reese talked about how hard the decision was for her, but ultimately was the best move for her career and her family.

"It was obviously a hard decision for me to make, but its best for me, my career, and my family. So be happy for me, or don't. I don't care any way."

The $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (per On3) had a co-announcement to make. Alongside her declaration, she announced her photo shoot for Vogue.

The rest of the video was in the form of a vlog, where Reese took her fans on an inside look into the process of her Vogue shoot, with exclusive looks at her outfits and the entire shooting process.

Angel Reese joins Caitlin Clark in a loaded WNBA draft class

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry has popularized the women's game to unprecedented heights.

Their game in the Elite Eight, the second after last year's NCAA Finals, drew over 12 million viewers, higher than all NBA games in the 2022-23 season except one.

Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft class at the end of the regular season for the Iowa Hawkeyes in February. Now, Angel Reese has similar plans and fans can witness the two on-court rivals come into the big league at the same time.

Which team do you think would benefit from adding Angel Reese the most? Let us know in the comments below.