WATCH: $1 billion worth LeBron James surprises JuJu Watkins' USC with Trojans themed NXXT Gen sneakers

NBA icon LeBron James recently gifted USC's women's basketball team with personalized Trojans-themed NXXT Gen sneakers after they won the Pac-12 tournament. This gesture has yet again strengthened his ties to the USC community.

The backstory of this moment traces back to James' recent debut of USC-inspired kicks during a game against the Knicks. His support for USC is obvious because of his son, Bronny, who plays for the USC men's basketball team.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD line boasts a cutting-edge design and technology that enhances players' agility on the court. The USC women were excited to receive these personalized kicks as they also received four pairs each.

India Otto, Kayla Williams, JuJu Watkins and Aliyah Gayles were among those who were visibly surprised by their gestures. Otto expressed her gratitude by saying:

"Thank you, James, Thank You."

Meanwhile, Williams talked about the uniqueness of the shoe box, exclaiming:

"This is different, the box is different. Not that's tough."

Gayles was overwhelmed with disbelief, saying:

"Is this real? Am I dreaming?"

The enjoyment was also joined by Beth Burns, their associate head coach, who couldn't contain her excitement.

"The best of the best, we love LeBron," she said.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers are extremely expensive due to their advanced cushioning technology and performance-enhancing features. It represents $1 billion worth James' (via Marca) dedication to supporting and boosting USC's basketball program, which is truly the icing on top.

USC Trojan women's basketball team current season

USC v Stanford

The USC Trojan women's basketball team has had an amazing 2023–24 season. They currently sit at number two in the Pac-12 Conference. They just won the Pac-12 Tournament final against the Stanford Cardinal with a score of 61-74.

They have a conference record of 13-5 and an overall record of 23-5 this season. As of March 11, they have the odds to win the national championship at +5000.

