The Cavinder Twins made headlines as they visited the nation's capital as part of a delegation to discuss NIL issues in Congress.

The $2 million NIL-valued Twins (as per On3) recently dropped an intense leg day routine that they follow religiously.

"Glutes are hurting after this one," Cavinder Twins wrote in their story.

Cavinder twin's IG

How did the Cavinder Twins win against the NCAA for recruiting violations?

After the Cavinder twins transferred from Fresno State to Miami via the transfer portal in 2022, the NCAA opened an investigation into impermissible conduct by certain parties during the recruitment.

Miami coach Katie Meier was accused of level II infractions after introducing the twins to a Miami booster named John Ruiz, who hosted them for a meal, which violated an NCAA rule during the recruiting period.

A few months later, the NCAA Committee handed out its first ruling following the investigation.

“The investigation did not develop any facts directly linking activities around name, image and likeness to the prospects’ recruitment to or decision to enroll at the University of Miami,” the Committee on Infractions said in its report.

“During its review, however, the panel was troubled by the limited nature and severity of institutional penalties agreed upon by Miami and the enforcement staff — namely, the absence of a disassociation of the involved booster."

After the sanctions were handed down, John Ruiz was defiant in his stance that the NCAA had interfered unnecessarily.

“Had it personally had impact on me or my company, I would have sued the NCAA and they would have a big battle,” Ruiz said. “This is a cop out for the NCAA to say they did something.”

He was joined by the influential Cavinder twins who posted a cheeky video mocking the NCAA on X with the caption:

"dear ncaa, scared that female athletes have value? let’s hoop tho.. #GoCanes @CavinderHanna."

Expand Tweet

Katie Meier was suspended for three games, and the program was fined $5,000 plus 1% of its annual basketball budget. The twins were not disciplined in any manner, and the booster was not cut off from Miami.

At the end of the day, they got away with barely a slap on the wrist and have continued to make waves in the NIL space with barely a stumble.