The Cavinder twins recently moved to Texas with Haley Cavinder coming out of her short retirement to play college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs and Hanna focusing on their business ventures.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued twins, according to On3, have been showing off aspects of their daily lives on Instagram and they recently revealed their latest addiction to donuts from a coffee shop that they visit regularly, captioning the post:

"daily dose of @doughd_up. WE ARE ADDICTED."

When the Cavinder Twins fought back against the press

During the peak of their popularity, the Cavinder twins allowed "The Free Press" writer Ethan Strauss to shadow them during their day-to-day lives as NIL icons and write a piece about them.

But the final piece shocked the twins with its flagrant sexist and misogynistic tone with Strauss opening the article with a highly controversial paragraph.

"The Cavinder Twins, the emerging oligarchs of women’s college basketball, aren’t the best players. But they might be the best-looking." - Ethan Strauss

Hanna Cavinder immediately released a statement showing their displeasure with the final draft of the article which caused controversy on various social media platforms.

"The interview for this article was obtained by a false pretense that it would be written about life after NIL, why we didn’t take our fifth year, our passions, and business opportunities," the statement read. "We were specifically told via the publication the context would be 'to see the Cavinders as a very important story not only in the context of women's college sports but new media culture and business. …'

"The subsequent article not only demeaned our athletic achievements and business accomplishments it furthered the narrative that hard-working, creative, and driven women can only do well if they are deemed attractive. … We are both disappointed and disgusted by this journalism practice and blatant sexist trope. We only wish to inspire young (women) to chase their dreams, work hard, dream big. Now we must also defend them against men that wish to sum their potential to physical appearance."

Hanna Cavinder further revealed the betrayal that the twins felt since they had openly shown Strauss all aspects of their daily lives and welcomed him into their home as well.

"We discussed with our team and met the media opportunity openly after reviewing intentions," the statement read. "Haley and I welcomed this man into our home. He followed us throughout the entire weekend asking us questions and understanding what goes on in our daily lives. After the weekend we had a sit-down interview in our kitchen for over an hour and was only asked one question about our 'physical looks.'"

The Cavinder twins have shown an incredible entrepreneurial spirit venturing into various arenas including the WWE and part of their charm lies in the fact that they fought back against the media when that spirit was belittled.