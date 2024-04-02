WATCH: $20M worth Jason Sudeikis taunts Angel Reese and co. as Caitlin Clark's Iowa beats LSU to advance to Final Four

Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes have punched their tickets to the Final Four after a thrilling Elite Eight victory against Angel Reese's LSU Lady Tigers.

When the game was at its peak, actor Jason Sudeikis, who has a net worth of $20 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), was seen motioning a "you can't see me" gesture.

While the Hawkeyes were busy dominating their rivals, the 'Horrible Bosses' actor, who is a huge fan of Clark, was seen taunting the Lady Tigers.

He used the same gesture that Angel Reese made when she last squared off against Caitlin Clark last year. Clark and Reese's last game against each other ended with the latter winning her first national championship title.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark dominated the game beyond the arc. Though LSU held a strong lead in the first half of the game, the tide swiftly turned in the second half.

Expand Tweet

Lisa Bluder's squad studied their opponents perfectly, resulting in an exciting 94-87 battle. With the win, the Hawkeyes will advance to the Final Four, where they will face either No. 1 USC or No. 3 UConn, who play later Monday in the regional final in Portland, Oregon.

Caitlin Clark sets career NCAA mark in Elite Eight game against LSU

Caitlin Clark surpassed the NCAA Division I record for most career 3-pointers made (538) on Monday during an Elite Eight game against LSU. She dethroned former Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who broke the mark last season.

She reached the mark by making a 3-pointer with a deep shot that widened Iowa's lead over LSU to 61-52, approximately five minutes into the third quarter of their Elite Eight showdown.

Expand Tweet

Robertson achieved her 537 3-pointers in 151 games, whereas Clark reached her 538th in her 137th career game.

Clark, who was described as a generational player by Kim Mulkey, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft on April 15. It is not known if Angel Reese will return to LSU or declare for the WNBA.