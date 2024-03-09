WATCH: Caitlin Clark injects excitement in fans amid breaking Steph Curry's record for most 3-pointers made in a single season

Another day, another Caitlin Clark record. Just days after breaking arguably the most iconic scoring record in college basketball history, 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I scoring record, Caitlin Clark was back at it, this time with Stephen Curry in sight.

The (Stephen A. Smith voice) "greatest shooter god ever created" set the all-time NCAA 3-pointers made record during his legendary run at Davidson, which landed him in the top-10 greatest point guards in college basketball history.

When Caitlin Clark nailed her final 3 in the fourth quarter of Iowa's Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, that record stood no more. Appropriately, the crowd responded in kind, with the elation and cheers not quieting down for quite some time. That three gave her sole position of the number 1 spot with 163 3-pointers.

Expand Tweet

Now, for the rest of the season, she can work on making the job that much more difficult for those who come after her. Coincidentally, Curry set the record in 36 games during the 2007-08 season, Caitlin was able to break the mark in her 34th game of the season.

Expand Tweet

After shattering practically every record in existence, the path for Clark is clear. Her declaration for the WNBA Draft has already caused a noticeable buzz in the league, especially the Indiana Fever who have the number 1 pick in the Draft. National media members like Pat McAfee are ready to welcome her to Indiana, whose ticket prices have seen a significant uptick since the announcement.

But, until then, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, where Iowa lost in the Finals last year, stand in her way.

How did Caitlin Clark fare in the Big Ten Tournament clash against Penn State?

Despite breaking the record, it was a night to forget from a personal standpoint for Caitlin Clark. Her stat line of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists looked good on paper, but her efficiency raised suspicions. Shooting 3 for 19 from the field and 2 of 14 from three-point territory, it was a tough game for Clark.

Caitlin Clark attempting a 3-pointer

Given her exploits in the NCAA tournament last season, it feels like a guarantee that the Hawkeyes superstar will return to her mercurial form. For this game, however, it was the overall talent of Iowa that overwhelmed Penn State, leading to a comfortable 95-62 victory, as the Lady Lions failed to muster any significant offense.

While they were able to move past Penn State even without Caitlin Clark at her apex best, do you think they can do so beyond this game? Let us know in the comments below.