WATCH: $250 million-worth Drake receives a special gift from Houston guard Jamal Shead at team's Selection Sunday watch party

After a 30-4 season, the Houston Cougars have everything to celebrate as the bracket for the 68-team playing field for March Madness was announced on Sunday. For the second straight year, the Cougars are the No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

On Sunday, Houston had a special guest to celebrate the moment, as Drake joined the team shortly after the selection show. The $250 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) rapper joined UH billionaire Tilman Fertitta and point guard Jamal Shead at the Post Oak Hotel.

Here's the video:

Introducing the Toronto native, Fertitta said:

"We always want to welcome the guy who really does call Houston his second home now. This gentleman here, Drake. He really wants to be a part of the community. He wanted to meet the basketball team."

Drake also spoke of Fertitta and his love for Houston:

"This guy (Tilman Fertitta) cares a lot about UH. We talk a lot about UH and we've got some great things in the works as well. Honestly, just great to see you all today."

"I never dreamed that I'd live anywhere else other than Canada and Toronto, but something always keeps drawing me back to Houston and I'm splitting my time. So, hopefully, we'll be seeing a lot more of each other," Drake added.

Jamal Shead presented Drake with a UH jersey that had the No. 24 and his name on the back.

"Twenty-four is going to be a special year for UH," Fertitta declared.

The raper also autographed another jersey that will be put up for auction to benefit the Name, Image and Likeness fund.

While Drake declared his love for the Cougars, his history with college basketball goes longer. His love for the Kentucky Wildcats is well known after he had Rob Dillingham and DJ Wager on stage during his show at the Rupp Arena.

The road ahead for the Houston Cougars

In the first round, Houston tips off against No. 16 Longwood Lancers and could meet Texas A&M in round II. Houston has advanced as far as the Final Four recently, with their championship game last coming in 1984.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cougars are second, with +550 odds, to win the NCAA Tournament. Defending champions UConn leads with +420 odds.

