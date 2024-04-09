Watch: 2x NBA champ Ray Allen dances with the crowd as UConn wins back-to-back National Championship titles 

Retired two-time NBA champ Ray Allen was in the pro-Huskies section of the crowd at the University of Phoenix Stadium, on hand for the UConn-Purdue clash for the NCAA national championship. Clearly enjoying the game, Allen was seen dancing with the crowd with glee.

The video of Ray Allen dancing with the crowd was posted by Clutch Points on X/Twitter. So far, it has already earned over 12k views.

Watch the video below:

As a former Husky himself, the NBA legend was one of the best to ever lace up for UConn. He never won a national title with the team, but led them to a legendary 89-13 record during his three-season tenure (via HoyaBasketball.com).

Aside from that, Ray Allen also helped lead the Huskies to a 49-5 in-conference record, as well as three regular season titles in all the years he was there. He appeared in 101 total games for UConn, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game (via Basketball-Reference). He also built his legend there as a 3-point shooter, being the top outside sniper in the Big East in 1995 and 1996.

But while Allen was drafted into the NBA in 1996, he never really left UConn. That`s because, unlike a lot of his peers, he went back and finished his college degree in 2023 – 30 years after first arriving in Storrs (via The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel). The former Husky graduated with a degree in General Studies from the school, finishing it by regularly taking at least one course per semester.

UConn`s 2024 national championship win at a glance

With the win over Purdue, the UConn Huskies have earned their sixth national title in program history. Their six championships all-time put them in third place now for the programs with the most titles, behind Kentucky`s eight and UCLA`s 11 championships (via NCAA.com).

Most notably, however, this year`s team is the first ever since the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators to win back-to-back national titles. Almost two decades of waiting for this feat to be accomplished again goes to show how intensely difficult it is to win a Division 1 NCAA basketball championship, and this UConn team did it twice in as many seasons.

Aside from that, the Huskies also helped head coach Dan Hurley with his second-ever D1 college basketball title, putting him among the best in the business.

