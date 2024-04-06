WATCH: 2x World Cup champ Alex Morgan rocks $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s Iowa jersey ahead of Final Four showdown against UConn

Caitlin Clark and Iowa are getting a lot of support ahead of their Final Four encounter against UConn on Friday night. The Hawkeyes returned to the March Madness semifinals following their 94-87 win over defending champion LSU on Monday and have their eyes on the ultimate goal after missing out last season.

Before the game against the Huskies, U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan donned an Iowa basketball jersey to show support for the Hawkeyes. She joins millions across the country vouching for Clark to reach the national championship game on Sunday.

Morgan shared a video of herself in a Hawkeyes jersey on her Instagram page on Friday. The two-time World Cup winner had a Caitlin Clark numbered Iowa uniform on her all-black outfit inside a soccer stadium. The Iowa point guard subsequently reshared the video post on her Instagram story.

Caitlin Clark Instagram story

Will Caitlin Clark lead Iowa to the national championship?

Lisa Bluder's team has secured a spot in the Final Four for the second consecutive year, and the stakes are high as it aims for redemption. The Hawkeyes disappointingly lost the 2023 national championship game to LSU and are poised to go on and win the title this time.

Following a string of excellent showings this season, the Hawkeyes are one game away from returning to the national championship game. They must secure a victory against Paige Bueckers-led UConn on Friday to earn a chance to once again compete for their first national title.

With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, Iowa's prospects of securing the 2024 NCAA Tournament are consistently formidable. The dynamic point guard has showcased remarkable prowess throughout the season and undoubtedly aspires to culminate it with the ultimate achievement.

Having missed out on the title last year, a victory this year would hold immense significance for the $3.2 million On3 NIL-valued Clark as she concludes her college career. She is widely expected to be selected as the first-overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft in the next few weeks.

Loads of support for Iowa in the Final Four

Iowa is getting unprecedented support across the United States to go on and win the college basketball national title. This is undoubtedly because Caitlin Clark caught the country's attention with her brilliance on the court.

The Hawkeyes have received significant attention this season, with many games recording millions of viewers nationwide. Their brilliance as a team has turned many into fans who now wait to see them challenge for the title.