WATCH: $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark flaunts unique screensaver featuring 28x Olympic medalist Michael Phelps in action

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrated a 94-87 victory over the LSU Tigers. Following the game, Clark engaged in numerous interviews and press conferences. During one lighthearted interview, the 22-year-old was asked to share her phone's screensaver.

The swimming shot of the legendary 28-time Olympic medalist, Michael Phelps, adorned her phone's screensaver. She showed it to the camera and said:

"It's pretty tough."

And tough it definitely was, because the 38-year-old replied to the interview. Phelps wrote:

"Honored!!! This is so cool!"

It is always heartwarming to see rising stars like Caitlin Clark, whose NIL valuation of $3.2 million (per On3), take inspiration from iconic star athletes like Michael Phelps.

Apart from showing her phone's screensaver, Clark also admitted that guarding against the squads of the LSU Lady Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Paige Bueckers has always been a challenge for her. Once again, Caitlin Clark is not afraid to give credit to her fellow talented college athletes.

Lisa Bluder showered praise for Caitlin Clark after defeating LSU

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU Lady Tigers on Monday in the Elite Eight game. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder showered the star guard Caitlin Clark with praise after her impressive 41-point display against the Tigers. Clark secured a double-double in the victory, propelling the Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the second consecutive year.

When Bluder appeared on Good Morning America, she spoke highly of her student-athlete.

"She's absolutely amazing," Bluder said, via ABC." She has been consistent throughout her entire career, but when the spotlight is on, she is at her very best at that time."

Bluder could not believe the Iowa vs. LSU matchup attracted 12.3 million viewers.

"I could never fathom the amount of interest that we are getting right now in our game," the head coach said. "When I played and when I started coaching, you know, you're begging people to come watch your team play. And now it's fulfilling."

Lisa Bluder was grateful for networks like the Big Ten Network to showcase the women's basketball game to the world.

