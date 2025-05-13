Watch: $4.8 million NIL-valued Cooper Flagg displays his speed in pro lane drill at the NBA draft combine

Cooper Flagg showcased his athleticism during the NBA Draft Combine's pro lane agility drill in Chicago, leaving the officials impressed.

The Combine continues through Sunday, providing prospects like Flagg the opportunity to let scouts and execs see their talents ahead of the draft on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center in New York City.

The projected top pick in the 2025 NBA draft demonstrated his speed and agility at the Combine through his quick footwork.

His precise and explosive movement through the lane caught the attention of scouts and executives, with officials audibly noting a time of 10.83 seconds in the pro lane agility drill, as captured in a video posted by the NBA Future Stars Now account on Instagram.

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Flagg's physical measurements complement his on-court skills, while his agility and defensive versatility make him a valuable asset for any NBA team, particularly those seeking a dynamic two-way forward.

The Dallas Mavericks currently hold the No. 1 pick and look likely to make him the franchise player due to his on-court skills and marketability.

With a $4.8 million NIL valuation, the second-highest among college athletes per ON3, Flagg’s brand already took off in college, having bagged endorsements with brands like New Balance and Gatorade, showing his appeal beyond the basketball court.

On the court, he produced one of the best freshman seasons despite his Duke team falling short of a national title, ending its run in the Final Four with a loss against Houston.

Cooper Flagg reacts to Dallas Mavericks landing No. 1 pick

The Mavericks won the lottery for the first overall pick for the 2025 NBA draft, despite having only a 1.8% chance. This means they can land the projected No. 1 prospect, Flagg, after losing Luka Dončić to the Lakers in a trade that caused an uproar in February.

Appearing on ESPN, Flagg reacted to the lottery results on Monday, but his response did not give much away (1:54):

"I didn't try to think about it too much. I feel like it was out of my control, so I'm kind of going through the process like everybody else and just trying to enjoy every single moment because we only get to do this once."

Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 37 games for Duke and earned several awards, including the ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and National College Player of the Year.

