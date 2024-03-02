WATCH: $500 million worth Shaquille O’Neal shares rapturous moment with daughter as Me'Arah O’Neal receives McDonalds’ All-American jersey

Shaquille O'Neal was a proud father on Thursday night's episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA. The four-time NBA champion shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, who was recently selected to play in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game.

Shaq also presented Me'Arah with a special No. 24 jersey to wear at the game and handed her a bouquet when she joined the crew on the show.

Shaq, who has a net worth of around $500 million as per GeeksforGeeks, congratulated his daughter on the TNT segment and then handed over the iconic jersey.

"First of all, I want to say I'm so proud of you, and I love you. And I wanted to present you with this," Shaq said.

Notably, Shaq played in the McDonald's All-American Game in 1989 and won the Co-MVP award alongside Bobby Hurley. Now, his daughter is set to follow suit in making the family proud.

Me’Arah will graduate from Episcopal High School this spring. She has committed to play at Florida next season, under Kelly Rae Finley's guidance. While speaking to ESPN in Sept. 2023, Me'Arah said:

"I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that's where I belonged. And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida."

Before venturing into her collegiate career, Me'Arah will play in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The annual celebration game will give her the perfect platform to say goodbye to Episcopal.

How many kids does Shaquille O'Neal have?

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal with his kids

As per multiple reports, Shaquille O'Neal is the father of six children.

He has five children with his ex-wife Shaunie, named Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me'Arah.

The NBA icon also has a daughter named Taahirah, who is his eldest child, from a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.