WATCH: $638,000 NIL-valued Rob Dillingham and teammate DJ Wagner feature alongside Drake and Lil Durk as duo performs at Rupp Arena

As part of his ‘Big As The What?’ Tour, rapper Drake performed at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday. Joining him on stage were Rob Dillingham, DJ Wagner and Kareem Watkins. The Wildcats players had just returned with a victorious season wrap after defeating Tennessee 85-81 at Knoxville on Saturday.

Drake introduced the $638,000 NIL-valued (per On3) Dillingham as his "brother" whom he has "been watching for a long time."

Expand Tweet

DJ Wagner and his brother Kareem Watkins joined as Lil’ Durk walked to the stage through the crowd with fans cheering them them.

Expand Tweet

It was not just the players, as Kentucky coach John Calipari also shared a picture of himself with 'Champagne Papi' on his Twitter. The two were photographed in front of the 2012 National Championship trophy on display near the Wildcats' locker room at the Rupp Arena.

Expand Tweet

Drake's link with the Kentucky Wildcats goes all the way back to 2009 when he attended the Big Blue Madness after the invitation from the then-newly appointed coach, John Calipari.

One event that everyone remembers him by was the time when he joined the Wildcats in 2014 on the court and the world got to see that basketball is not Drake's forte. Additionally, the rapper also made a speech to the Big Blue Nation at the event in 2017.

Rob Dillingham and the Wildcats end their regular season on a high

Saturday's tip-off against Tennessee was a revenge match for the Wildcats after their 103-92 loss on Feb. 3 at home. Continuing its winning streak, Kentucky took home its fifth consecutive win, bringing the record to 13-5 (23-8 overall).

Freshman Reed Sheppard and guard Antonio Reeves each scored 27 points along with seven rebounds from the senior. Tennessee, having already clinched the SEC title on Wednesday, was battling for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As per ESPN's latest bracketology, the Wildcats are a potential No. 3 seed in the east. After consecutive upsets in the last two March Madness appearances, Kentucky will be looking to make things right and end their 14-year-championship drought. It has all the right pieces in place with Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. All that remains is for them to not choke on the final stretch.

Averaging 15.0 points with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, Dillingham is on an excellent run in his freshman season. He has been projected as a No. 3 pick in ESPN's 2024 mock draft, although nothing is set in stone regarding his future with the Wildcats.

Also Read: $638000 NIL-valued Robert Dillingham claps back at haters with bold IG post - “Said I couldn't prove it so I preached it”