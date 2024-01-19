Caitlin Clark made a young Iowa fan's day with a gift for mimicking the Hawkeyes' warmup.

The star Iowa player took notice of a little girl wearing her jersey who was copying the team's pregame stretching routine during their 96-50 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday. After the game, Clark gave the young fan her game-worn shoes - specifically her Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina 1s.

Expand Tweet

"That girl had my jersey on, and it was cute. She was copying our stretching warming up, so I thought it was adorable," Clark said about the heartwarming moment. "She was doing leg swings while we were doing leg swings. She was super happy to be there, and she was sitting courtside so it was something easy that could make her day."

According to Hawkeyes reporter Blake Hornstein, the young recipient of this unforgettable gift is Franny from Dubuque, Iowa. Franny not only saw her basketball hero up close during the game but also received a special memento directly from Clark after the final buzzer.

Clark's outstanding performance that Tuesday game, where she scored 32 points propelled her to No. 4 spot on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,306 career points. But the extra effort the $818,000 NIL-valued star took to connect with a devoted young fan and give her a gift she'll never forget made it even more special.

Read More: $765,000 NIL-valued Robert Dillingham celebrates coach John Calipari’s 400th victory at Kentucky after thrashing Mississippi State 90-77

Caitlin Clark's unforgettable gestures on and off the court

Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark

Tuesday's game was not the first time Caitlin Clark made someone's day. The Iowa star was in a giving mood during the holiday season.

She lit up the scoreboard with a triple-double with an impressive 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists against Loyola in December. But it was her sneakers that stole the show.

Clark laced up the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" kicks, a new $190 release dripping in green Grinch flair. These holiday heaters sold out instantly, now fetching over $500 on the secondary market. After her dominant performance, Clark surprised one lucky young fan by gifting them her game-worn Kobes!

The young fan unwrapped the best gift ever, straight from the feet of their basketball hero.

Expand Tweet

The Grinch may have hated Christmas, but thanks to Caitlin Clark's giving spirit, one Iowa fan's dreams came true.

Read More: Top 5 college basketball players with highest NIL deals in 2024 ft. Bronny James