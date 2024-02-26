WATCH: $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets bombarded with love as fans wait in line to get autographs following victory against Illinois

Caitlin Clark continued to draw fans in large numbers as the Hawkeyes took on Illinois on Sunday. No. 4 Iowa won 101-85 as the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City turned up to support their home team.

Besides the win, a video from after the game is going viral. A long line of fans formed to get autographs from Clark.

Clark has been enjoying the immense love from fans throughout her career. The guard helped take Iowa to the NCAA Tournament final for the first time in the program's history. While they lost the championship game to LSU in April, the achievement was enormous by itself.

Caitlin Clark, along with the Tigers' Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins from the USC Trojans, have taken women's basketball to the next level. The sport is enjoying a level of attention it has never had before.

The Big Ten's postseason games are reportedly all sold out. An estimated 109,000 fans are expected to attend the event from March 6-10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While many have chalked it to the "Caitlin Clark Effect," it's important to note that all games are sold out. With the collegiate games enjoying this attention, analysts are curious to see how this will translate when Clark goes pro.

Caitlin Clark's path to the WNBA

The 6-foot guard has drawn the interest of multiple WNBA franchises. In her senior year, the $818,000 NIL-valued star has the option of exercising a fifth year of eligibility due to COVID-19. UConn's Paige Bueckers recently announced her decision to stay another year with the Huskies. While Caitlin Clark has not shared her decision yet, Indiana Fever fans are excited to welcome her.

The 22-year-old is projected to be the first pick if she declares for the 2024 WNBA draft. With the Fever holding the No. 1 pick, there is a high chance that she could play alongside current WNBA Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston. The tandem would pose a serious threat to any team and could help Indiana break their postseason curse.

When asked for her thoughts about the possibility of Caitlin Clark joining her, Boston said:

"I think just about, it’s what she wants. I know from my experience, I just knew that playing in the WNBA was a goal of mine. And I know there’s all these conversations about money and ‘She can make so much more money staying in college,’ that actually follows you. Those same endorsements build because of your talent."

For now, Clark is focused on her commitments to the Hawkeyes, but her final decision will be revealed at the end of this season.

