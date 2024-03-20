WATCH: $844,000 NIL-valued Hunter Dickinson surprises Kansas crew with exciting presents ahead of March Madness opener

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson surprised his Kansas crew before March Madness. In an Instagram story, Dickinson showcased a haul of JBL gear, including headphones, a headset, a portable speaker and other accessories.

Before giving out the accessories, the $844,000 NIL valued (per On3) star said:

"We're going to look at our teammates with some JBL gear for March."

Kansas awaits Hunter Dickinson and McCullar's return ahead of the NCAA Tournament

Senior center Hunter Dickinson and senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. are poised to rejoin the Kansas University men's basketball team for the NCAA Tournament. They provide a much-needed boost after their absence was felt keenly in a recent Big 12 tournament loss to Cincinnati.

Head coach Bill Self expressed optimism following Kansas's NCAA Tournament selection.

"Dickinson is doing great,” Self said. “He’s actually practiced the last two days, non-contact. We’ve done a lot of dry stuff so that way he could be out there. That way, he’ll go contact [on Monday.]”

“Kevin, I haven’t seen do anything,” Self said about McCullar. “The entire game plan on him was hopefully on Monday, he’ll be good to go. If he’s not good to go [Monday] then he won’t be and we’ll hope on Tuesday.”

Dickinson suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the second half of KU's regular-season finale against Houston, causing him to miss the second-round Big 12 tournament loss to Cincinnati.

Dickinson had an outstanding regular season, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors with an impressive average of 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

From the­ field, he converte­d at 55.0% and 35.0% from three-point range.

SKIMS partners with basketball stars for March Madness

Kim Kardashian's clothing firm SKIMS jumpe­d into basketball. It inked NIL contracts with six standout hoopers be­fore March Madness 2024.

Among them are UConn's Donovan Clingan, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, Kentucky's Robert Dillingham, Arizona's Caleb Love, Duke's Jared McCain and North Carolina's Paxson Wojcik, forming SKIMS' March All-Stars.

Previously, SKIMS had enlisted notable athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Neymar and Nick Bosa in its All-Star campaign, expanding its presence in the sports arena. It solidified its stance by becoming the official underwear provider for the NBA and WNBA.