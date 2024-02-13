College basketball fans were furious over the ejection of Kansas coach Bill Self in the No. 6 Jayhawks' 79-50 loss to Texas Tech on Monday night.

The two-time NCAA champion coach got tossed after committing two successive technical fouls with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Fans aired their displeasure on social media.

"He doesn't know how to act when he doesn't get the favorable calls he gets at home," a fan wrote.

Others likened Self to a "crybaby":

"Bill Self is trying to complain about officiating in someone’s else’s home? KU has gotten so many calls over the years. Cry baby Self."

"Good. Biggest crybaby in the game. Gets handed games at home but gets pissed when it's called evenly on the road."

Another posted their displeasure over the apparent move by the champion coach to motivate the team when behind by a mile and the game minutes away from the final buzzer.

"Death, taxes and Bill Self getting ejected to inspire his team. It’s getting old."

Others are pointing at the officiating, especially on how Jayhawks slot man Hunter Dickinson was treated down low, as the reason Self snapped.

"The @Big12Conference is a freaking embarrassment in the way they swallow their whistle when Hunter has the ball," a fan wrote. "The freaking commissioner is at this game and he has no gonads to do anything about how bad this league’s officiating is."

"When Hunter Dickinson isn't treated the way Zach Edey is by the officials, then this is what could happen," a comment read.

Texas Tech fan Blake Bednarz posted a video of Self's frustration with the calls, even cursing directly at the referees during a lull in action.

Another fan seemed to understand why Self, who is worth $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was thrown out with the game already out of reach:

"A man can only stand so much embarrassment."

Bill Self talks about his first ejection in 722 games coaching Kansas

Self admitted postgame that his frustration over the officials' calls got the best of him.

“That was frustration, but I felt that all year,” Self said. “So, good officials ... good officials, I just don’t see it the same way that it’s being called.”

Monday's ejection came in Self's 722nd game at Kansas. It was the second time he got tossed out of the court in 31 seasons as a college head coach. The first was in 1999 while with Tulsa at Wyoming.

Did Bill Self deserve the ejection? Have your say in the comments below.