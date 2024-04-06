WATCH: Paige Bueckers breaks down reflecting on UConn’s 2023 run after heartbreaking loss to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa 

Paige Bueckers gave an emotional adieu to college basketball. The UConn Huskies lost the Final Four against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 71-69. The guard has declared for the WNBA draft and she couldn't have her shot at the national championship

Paige Bueckers couldn't hold back her tears during the post-game press conference as she emotionally looked back on UConn's 2023 journey.

"Right now, this is the loss, There are going to be tears always at the end of the season because this is my last time playing with these guys. It takes a while to process after the season, win or loss, the whole journey of it all."

"This year especially from my perspective you just appreciate it as it goes along. .. Everybody saw it. The heart, the joy, the passion that we played with, we just love each other we enjoy being around each other. … This season meant everything to us. Against all odds.”

She continued to say how UConn overcame the criticism all year to reach the Final Four.

Nobody thought we would be here,all people posted about us was , the worst ranking in twenty years , worst start in twenty years and worst seeding in the tournament in twenty years,but here we are at the Final Four with the ending we never wanted

“The standard at UConn is national championship so it’s always disappointing. But I know we’ll reflect after this and get better from here.”

Playing 40 minutes on the court, Paige Bueckers has scored 17 points, four rebounds, and 3 assists against Iowa in the Final Four.

Paige Bueckers opens up about Aaliyah Edward's foul.

Following a timeout by UConn, Aaliyah Edwards positioned herself on the wing to set a pick for Paige Bueckers, allowing her the opportunity to take a potentially game-winning jump shot.

However, Edwards was called for a moving screen with only 3.9 seconds remaining. Aaliyah claimed that her shot was "clean."

As Paige Bueckers reflected on Aaliyah's foul:

"Everybody can make a big deal out of one single play, but one single play doesn’t win or lose a basketball game. ... You can look at one play and say, oh that killed us or that hurt us. We should have done a better job, I should have done a better job making sure I didn’t leave the game up to that."

Aaliyah Edwards's offensive foul is receiving widespread criticism.

