WATCH: Angel Reese and Cameron Brink's elegant transition video with Caitlin Clark awkwardly sitting in background

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, the 2024 WNBA draftees, visited the Empire State Building. While they were there, Brink and Reese shot the first half of a TikTok video, which they later finished on draft day, transitioning to the elegant attires they wore for the event.

However, what caught people's attention was Caitlin Clark in the background, awkwardly scrolling through her phone.

Here is the video:

Expand Tweet

Some fans joked that Clark always seemed to be hooked on her phone. In a video posted from their visit to the Empire State, Cameron Brink redirected the Fever guard to the right as she was looking down at her phone.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as their No. 1 pick. Cameron Brink went to the LA Sparks as No. 2 where she will team up with No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are set to team up at Chicago

Kamilla Cardoso was selected as the No. 3 pick while Reese went at No. 7 to the Chicago Sky. Both players have been playing against each other since they were 15. Angel Reese attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore while Cardoso went to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Their rivalry later as college players for South Carolina and LSU was one of the biggest draws. Cardoso and Reese share the same passion and drive for basketball and watching them team up at the Sky is a dream for many fans.

The 2-time NCAA champion said of her future teammate:

"She's a great player and I'm a great player. Nobody's gonna get more rebounds than us. I think we are going to do great things together."

Angel Reese has another year of eligibility available but she chose to forgo it for the WNBA. She addressed this in the post-draft interview:

"Coming back would’ve been amazing for me, but I wanted more for myself. I wanted to start over. I felt like I had been on a high since the national championship and I wanna hit rock bottom."

"I want to be a rookie again. I wanna be knocked down by vets and I wanna be able to get up and grow and be a sponge. ... This league is really competitive, and I’m a competitive player, so I wanna play against a lot of players." (via USA TODAY)

Reese and Kamilla have just one month for practice before the Chicago Sky takes on the Dallas Wings in the season opener on April 15.

What were your thoughts on this year's draft picks? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read: "I'm super excited to compete": Angel Reese sends a message to Chicago Sky fans following 2024 WNBA draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback