WATCH: Awkward moment during Caitlin Clark's pre-game conference as interview gets interrupted by unexpected noise

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeye are set to tip off against the UConn Huskies on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. During Thursday's media day activities, Clark was giving an interview, but the venue was less than ideal.

Adam Jacobi of Iowa Awesome shared on his X handle that the interview was in the middle of a loading dock, and the only thing separating the media from the forklifts was a curtain.

Jacobi reached out to the NCAA site rep, and this was their reply:

"There was no perfect solution to the breakout area, but you should know that you are in the minority with your complaints. Caitlin Clark provided media access for almost an hour today, and if you couldn’t get what you needed from her in one of her four media sessions, that’s on you."

Fans in the comments were angry at the NCAA for seemingly always falling short when it comes to women's sports. They claimed that the organization was disrespecting its female athletes who worked just as hard as their male counterparts.

For years, female athletes have complained about the disparity in resources. Oregon's Sedona Prince posted a video in 2021, documenting the difference in weight rooms, and this was the start of all the change. While the men had a huge ballroom filled with free weights, hand weights and machine weights, the women just had a thigh-high tower of 12 hand weights.

An external gender equity review five months later found more differences in treatment, and the NCAA has since changed in some ways.

Caitlin Clark feels like there is more to this game than just her

When talking to the media, Caitlin Clark said she is not the only one on the court and that it takes more than one person to win a game.

"It's not Paige versus Caitlin. It takes the entire team to win a basketball game and you know, both of us are going to do everything we can," the guard said.

Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder agreed with Clark and added:

“I do not want this to be a game that’s promoted as Caitlin vs. Paige. And I know it already has been. But I don’t want that. I want it to be Iowa vs. UConn and let these two women do what they do best.”

The Iowa guard also shared that the strategy for this game would be to "push the ball" and "get it up the floor quickly." The Hawkeyes are the favorites with -115 odds.

