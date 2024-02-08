Watch: Bronny James instantly shuts down boos from Cal fans with amazing 3PT attempt to start for USC

Cal fans tried to throw Bronny James off his game with relentless boos, but the USC Trojans freshman had the perfect response. The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, silenced the boos from Cal fans with a stunning 3-pointer at the California Golden Bears vs. USC Trojans game on Wednesday.

Cal entered the game with extra motivation after losing to USC the last time they met. Their fans tried to do their bit by booing Bronny every time he had the ball. The crowd would go quiet when he passed to his teammates but erupted in jeers when he held the rock.

Amid this hostile atmosphere at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California, Bronny showed his composure and skill by hitting a 3 that shut down the boos.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was seen in the stands to cheer him on for the sold-out Pac-12 game.

Bronny, who is a freshman at USC, received plenty of positive support and encouragement from hoops fans, especially after overcoming a cardiac arrest in July. He was cleared to play in late November and made his collegiate debut shortly after.

California Golden Bears emerge triumphant over Bronny James' Trojans

The game was closely contested in the end, with both teams putting up a strong fight. Ultimately, the California Golden Bears secured the victory over the USC Trojans, 83-77.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans is guarded by Jaylon Tyson #20

The Bears had a strong first half, scoring 42 points to USC’s 31, but the Trojans fought back in the second half, scoring 36 points to the Bears’ 25. The game was tied at 67-67 at the end of regulation, forcing an extra period. The Bears dominated in overtime, scoring 16 points to USC’s 10, securing the victory.

Trojans guard Isaiah Collier scored 20 points off the bench while forward DJ Rodman added 17. James had a poor night, scoring five points, five rebounds and one assist. Meanwhile, for the Bears, guard Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points while Jalen Cone contributed 20 points.

USC’s next game is on Feb. 10, against Stanford at Maples Pavilion.

