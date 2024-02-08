The USC Trojans have been in awful form, losing four of their last five games and the blame is being put squarely on the shoulders of Bronny James and their extensive injury list.

James contributed nine points, three rebounds and six assists in the Trojans' last game, an 82-54 win against the Oregon State Beavers to snap a six-match losing streak ahead of the game against California.

James is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season and college basketball fans do not feel as if the Trojans guard is worth the hype comparing him to his father, LeBron James.

Analysts analyze whether Bronny James will play with LeBron James

When Bronny James had his cardiac arrest last year, there was scant hope that his basketball career would continue and reach the lofty heights that were expected of him.

The more he has played for the USC Trojans, the hope has grown again that he might fulfill his potential and play with his father in the NBA as LeBron has so long hoped for, but it isn't a lock that he will declare for the draft this year.

Appearing on "FanDuel TV" alongside Lou Williams, former NBA player Chandler Parsons floated a theory about the NBA future of the USC freshman.

“I think this man (LeBron) does everything," Parsons said. "I think he already knows Bronny is declaring for the draft. He probably already has a backdoor deal with a team where he is going to squad up with him. The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who is taking him and they know where LeBron James is going."

“There is no way with the season that (Bronny) is having, he would declare for the draft and leave it up to luck. If he does declare, then he has a guarantee and we know where LeBron James is going."

Former Philadelphia 76ers player Lou Williams alleged that such a move by LeBron James would be considered tampering. Parsons acknowledged the point but stuck to his guns.

“Call it what you want but that is what is happening. (LeBron) is smart. He is business savvy, he is all about his next move. He will not let us know but just know, when Bronny declares for the draft LeBron knows where he is going to go."

As the 2024 NBA draft draws closer, the future of Bronny James will be broken down into minute details, analyzed and put back together again.