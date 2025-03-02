WATCH: Bruce Pearl leads hyped celebrations mid-interview as Auburn commandingly beats Kentucky

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers showed why they are the top-ranked team in the country on Saturday, handily beating the 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 94-78 on the road at Rupp Arena. The Auburn coach was mobbed by his players as he did the "Call God" celebration during an interview with ESPN following the victory.

The Tigers have made the "Call God" celly a staple this season, and they bust it out once again after one of their biggest wins of the season.

Pearl and his players had big smiles on their faces as they celebrated clinching at least a tie for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular-season title. What made that accomplishment so much sweeter for the Tigers was that they did it against the Wildcats, a team they had not beaten in Lexington since 1988.

Auburn is peaking at the right time, winning six games in a row to improve its overall record to 27-2. The Tigers currently hold a 15-1 record in the SEC with two games remaining in their conference schedule against Texas A&M and Alabama.

Bruce Pearl's men secured the SEC regular-season title later on Saturday after the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lost at the buzzer to fifth-ranked Tennessee.

Miles Kelly delivers for Bruce Pearl in Auburn's win over Kentucky

Miles Kelly stepped up for the Auburn Tigers in the critical road win against the Kentucky Wildcats, scoring a season-high 30 points. He shot 10-for-17 from the field, including 9-for-14 from beyond the arc. He also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson celebrates with guard Miles Kelly after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

It wasn't just Kelly who punished the Kentucky defense as two other Auburn players scored in double figures in the SEC clash. Fellow starter Chad Baker-Mazara was the team's second-leading scorer with 22 points. He shot 6-for-12 from the floor, including 1-for-3 from the 3-point area. He made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down nine of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Tahaad Pettiford stepped up for Bruce Pearl off the bench, scoring 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting. He was also reliable from the free-throw line, going 8-for-9 at the charity stripe. He also dished out four assists and grabbed two rebounds in 33 minutes.

The Tigers secured the impressive win over the Wildcats despite a low-scoring performance from star Johni Broome, who finished with just nine points. He shot 3-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from the free-throw line. It was just the third time this season that Broome failed to score in double figures in a game.

