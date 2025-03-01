"Good coaches always respect their opponents": Hoops fans react as Auburn HC Bruce Pearl’s cryptic message from 2015 makes rounds on the internet

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers prepare to take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Interestingly, an interview with Bruce Pearl from Feb. 2015 has resurfaced online, sparking confusion among fans who mistook it for a recent clip. In the video, Pearl admitted that beating Kentucky in Lexington would be very difficult:

"With the exception of Kentucky," Pearl said. "I've said that there is not a team on our schedule we can't beat. I don't know if we can beat Kentucky at Kentucky."

The video and the statement sparked a wave of reactions from fans online. While many of them praised Pearl for his honesty, others saw it as a motivational tactic for his team:

"Good coaches always respect their opponents," one fan commented.

"Tongue in cheek and motivating his players. Nothing to see here," another fan said.

"I don't think I've ever seen Bruce NOT gas up his opponent," a fan claimed.

Following the interview, John Calipari's Kentucky beat Auburn 91-67 back in Mar. 2015. However, some fans said that times had changed and that Auburn could beat Kentucky now:

"I'm pretty sure they can beat this year's UK squad lol. Hoping for the best but don't have high expectations," a fan commented.

"Bruce it's 2025, not 2012 anymore," another fan said.

Auburn and Kentucky are set to clash on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Auburn is currently holding the No. 1 spot in the SEC with an overall record of 26-2. On the other hand, Kentucky sits at No. 7 with a 19-9 overall record. The Tigers are currently on a 5-game winning streak and will look to clinch the SEC regular-season title.

In their last game, Auburn crushed Ole Miss 106-76. Johni Broome led the team in scoring with 24 points. However, Kentucky narrowly escaped against Oklahoma, winning 83-82 thanks to a clutch shot from Otega Oweh.

Mark Pope praises Johni Broome as Kentucky is set face Bruce Pearl's Auburn

NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Auburn - Source: Imagn

In the pregame conference on Friday, Mark Pope acknowledged the challenge of facing Auburn's Johni Broome. Broome has been the key player for Bruce Pearl this season, averaging 18.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

"He's a terrific talent," Pope said. "He's a veteran guy. He's got that moxit to him where he actually is playing the game. It's fun to watch him."

Broome has been a dominant force and Pope also noted his ability to read defense and make smart plays. He acknowledged his great control over ball fakes and no-look passes to evade double teams. Pope's comments imply that stopping Broome will be one of Kentucky's top priorities on Friday at Rupp Arena.

