WATCH: Caitlin Clark had Last-Tear Poa stumbling with a fake before knocking down a 3-pointer to give Iowa an early lead

The hotly-anticipated rematch of last year's NCAA Women's Championship Game between Iowa and LSU is off to a fiery start. Thanks to Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes have jumped out to an early lead, seizing control of the match.

One early-game play by the sharpshooter particularly had the crowd gasping. Sizing up against Last-Tear Poa, Clark went left off the screen before pulling back for a quick triple.

The quick switch in direction had Poa stumbling to regain her footing, causing an audible "Ooh" to emerge from the crowd. The ensuing 3-pointer gave Iowa a 12-4 lead as they looked to avenge last year's loss to the Tigers in the March Madness Finals.

The Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark rivalry on full display

The direct matchup between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark was one of the major reasons behind the immense anticipation for the game between Iowa and LSU. The first half was a huge reminder of the pair's talents on the court.

Caitlin Clark was quick to show off her all-around game, leading Iowa with 15 points and five assists. On the other hand, Angel Reese took control of the Tigers, leading them in every statistical category.

With a tidy stat line of 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, Reese helped keep LSU in the game against Iowa, despite the explosion by Clark.

At the halftime mark, the game is tied at 45 apiece, living up to its billing of a classic matchup. The incredible display from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has also given new life to LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's comments about the two before the game.

Kim Mulkey draws a direct similarity between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Many have highlighted the differences between the two stars. However, for Kim Mulkey, the players have a ton of similarities, especially because of the attention they've brought to women's basketball.

"You've got two very talented players that have brought a lot of attention to our sport," said Mulkey.

"They both trash talk. They both make their teammates better. They both have their teammates' back. They have both elevated our ggame to where we have people watching that have never watched women's basketball before. Yeah, those are tough women."

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese show is taking center stage in the Elite Eight matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers. Who do you think can find their way to victory? Let us know in the comments below.