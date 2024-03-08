WATCH: Caitlin Clark makes appearance to watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State as Big Ten rivals face off in tournament matchup 

Women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and her friends were spotted at the Target Center on Thursday night.

They seemed to be having a good time as they laughed and chatted while watching Big Ten rivals Penn State and Wisconsin battle it out on the court.

The seventh-seeded Lady Lions secured an 80-56 victory over the 10th-seeded Wisconsin during the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

However, all eyes were on Hawkeyes star Clark at the Target Center in the high-stakes matchup as the camera caught her chatting with her companions. Here's the video:

The Lady Lions next proceed to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night, where they face off against the second-seeded Iowa team at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network.

Penn State prepared with plans A to D to thwart Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Penn State women’s basketball team is facing a daunting challenge in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, as they will have to contend with Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark.

She's the most prolific scorer in college basketball history and a phenomenal passer. Clark has dominated Penn State in their previous meetings, averaging 25.8 points, 12.8 assists and seven rebounds per game.

The Nittany Lions, hoping to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, will need to use different defensive schemes and high hands to limit Clark’s impact and force her into turnovers.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said that they will have to have multiple plans to try and stop Clark.

“Caitlin’s Caitlin, right?,” Kieger said. “You have to do different schemes. I don’t think you can go into it with one scheme to play. You’re gonna have to have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, sometimes [Plan] D, all the way down, to try and stop her.”

