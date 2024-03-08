Rare photo of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith together from Youth Olympics sets the stage for March Madness 2024

March Madness is just around the corner, and the fans eagerly wait for it to begin. Days before the start, a picture of three of the biggest college women’s basketball stars has gone viral on social media. The snap features Caitlin Clark, Hailey Van Lith and Paige Bueckers from their days playing for Team USA at the Junior Olympics.

The trio forms an integral part of their respective teams and will be looking to take home the national title this year. They have shone throughout the regular season and would hope to continue the form in the March Madness fiesta. Two of these superstar student-athletes have also been voted the player of the year in their respective conferences.

Here is the rare snap of the Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark with the UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers and the LSU Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith:

Expand Tweet

The trio was a part of the USA women's basketball team at the Youth Olympics 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They helped the team win a gold medal while still high school athletes.

Team USA met France in the final of the 3x3 competition and registered a thumping 18-4 win to take the top spot. Bueckers also participated in the shootout contest and finished fourth, just missing out on a medal.

Fast forward to 2024, the trio will be up against each other to fight for the national title. It remains to be seen who comes out on top this time.

Also read: NCAA Women's March Madness 2024 bracket: Looking at the projected top-5 ranked teams as per experts, surprise picks, and more

March Madness to tipoff on March 17

March Madness will begin in less than 10 days on March 17. The single-game elimination tournament will have 68 teams from around the country divided into four regions. While some teams will get an automatic place by winning their conferences, others must wait for Selection Sunday to know their fate.

March Madness is one of college sports' biggest sporting events, and fans eagerly await it each year. The best teams in college basketball compete in the tournament, where one loss ends the dream of becoming national champions.

The 2022-23 women's championship was won by the Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers, defeating Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark, who has since become the leading scorer in all of college basketball, will be looking to end her college career by finally winning the title that eluded her last year.

Expand Tweet

She was unanimously voted the Big Ten Player of the Year, while Reese took the award for the SEC. Paige Bueckers won the Big East award and now would be looking forward to the NCAA Tournament as much as any ordinary fan.

Also read: How long does March Madness last? Things you need to know ahead of the 2024 NCAA tournament

Poll : Excited for March Madness? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion