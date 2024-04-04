WATCH: Caitlin Clark's Iowa crew lines up for fun media day photo shoot ahead of women's Final Four showdown

With the Final Four bracket set for the NCAA Women's Tournament, promotions are in full swing for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes as they prepare for their highly-anticipated matchup against the UConn Huskies.

Clark joined teammates Kate Martin, Hannah Stuelke, Addison O'Grady, Sydney Affolter and head coach Lisa Bluder for the photo shoot by Rock Town Media.

The first few pictures had Martin holding up a rim as Clark tried to dunk it down with increasingly hilarious expressions. The next was a solo picture of the Hawkeyes superstar as she held a rim around her neck.

Her teammates and head coaches got involved for the next batch, as they posed with a speaker. While Steulke, O'Grady and Affolter stood in a line hugging each other, head coach Bluder was having some fun seated in front of the speaker.

The final picture from the shoot once again featured Caitlin Clark, who had a "Top 10" embezzled pendant around her neck as she sported the proud #22 for the Hawkeyes.

What awaits Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four?

An emotional journey for Iowa culminated with revenge for last year's loss in the NCAA Finals to the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight where the Hawkeyes won 94-87 thanks to a 41-point, 12-assist explosion by Caitlin Clark.

The rest of the tournament was further proof of their dominance over the competition, with a 91-65 victory against Holy Cross in the first round.

However, their Final Four opponents are equally well-prepared. Like Clark, they also boast a National Player of the Year contender and Most Outstanding Player of the Region winner in Paige Bueckers.

UConn is making its 15th trip to the Final Four in the last 16 seasons. They missed out last year when Bueckers was out with an injury. Their run has been similarly impressive, with a dominant victory over Jackson State in the first round.

When does Iowa vs. UConn tip off?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAAW Tournament on Apr. 7 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Their match tips off right after the first Final Four matchup between South Carolina and NC State.

The stars of the two teams have been in sublime form. Caitlin Clark is averaging 31.7 points with steady playmaking at 8.9 assists a game.

On the other hand, Bueckers' calling card has been efficiency. At 21.9 points, it is her 53.6% shooting from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range that separates her from the pack.

In a battle of the stars, who do you think has the better game?