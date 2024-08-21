WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony takes the dub in NBA 2k championship against Darius Adams

NBA great Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, flexed his gaming skills as he won the NBA 2k championship on Tuesday during the Slam Summer Classic Vol. 6. He defeated fellow class of 2025 prospect Darius Adams to take the dub.

SLAM posted about Kiyan Anthony's victory on its Instagram story, which Kiyan then reposted on his story.

Here is the video:

Kiyan was also awarded a wrestling-style championship belt, which he posed for pictures with after his win.

Kiyan Anthony has been enjoying an incredible summer as the guard delivered impressive performances at the Nike EYBL circuit. He posted 42 points at the NBA Top 100 camp in June. Playing for Team Melo in circuit basketball, Anthony averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% from the floor.

The shooting guard is an incoming senior at Long Island Lutheran High School. He is ranked No. 32 overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports and was named the No.1-ranked player from New York by ESPN.

Kiyan Anthony prepares for his final high school season

In July, Kiyan Anthony narrowed his college list to six schools and it included his father's Syracuse along with Rutgers, Auburn, USC, Florida State and Ohio State. Despite the list, many assume that the guard will pick the Orange as he has spoken positively about the team.

"I just like the atmosphere, you know, obviously my dad went there 20-something years ago, so I just like the atmosphere, I like the family environment," Anthony said (via ZagsBlog).

"The coaches, I feel like they're recruiting me for myself, and not just because of my father. That's what I like. I just feel like they're rebuilding and they're looking to get a winning team. I feel like I can help them do that if I was to go there."

Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to its lone NCAA championship in 2003. He has a practice facility named after him in the school, Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center.

With such a rich legacy, it makes sense for Kiyan to choose Syracuse. However, the guard is still keeping an open mind, as he said to Sea of Blue:

“I’m looking for good coaching, and I want to play for a good team. I want to win. I feel like all the schools that I am talking to have a winning culture. I’ll want to go somewhere that is family-oriented too.”

Anthony is expected to make a final college decision in October or November before his senior season begins.

