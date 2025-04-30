WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders wears her jersey number as icy necklace in latest TikTok

Alabama guard Shelomi Sanders seems to be enjoying her offseason, even with all the noise surrounding her brother Shedeur Sanders' unexpected slide in the NFL draft.

The A&M Bulldogs player recently shared a TikTok where she is seen vibing to a track by Soul Religion, rocking a flashy necklace featuring the number “22,” a nod to her jersey number.

The Sanders family is well immersed in sports, with her father and all four brothers playing American football.

Her father is the famous NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, popularly known as “Coach Prime.”

Before making his mark in the NFL, Prime starred at Florida State as a standout cornerback. He capped off his college career by winning the Jim Thorpe Award in 1988 and then went on to be selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft.

Coach Prime’s son and Shelomi’s brother, Shedeur Sanders, was the most talked-about player during the NFL draft, as he was projected to go as a top-five pick, only to be selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick.

Shelomi will enter her senior year in 2025-26, hoping to start a game in her college career for the first time. The guard played just twice for Jackson State in her freshman year before moving to the Colorado Buffaloes in her sophomore year, after her father and brother made the same switch.

She managed just five appearances with the Buffaloes, having suffered an injury that redshirted her for the season. She eventually transferred to Alabama A&M for her junior year, where she had 26 appearances but had zero starts.

Shelomi averaged 2.1 points per game this past season, making it her best return in college, having managed 0.6 points at Colorado and 1.0 points at Jackson State.

Shelomi Sanders shares an adorable family photo on Instagram

After her brother was selected in the draft, Shelomi Sanders took a moment to celebrate her family’s tight bond. She posted a photo alongside her two brothers, their parents, capturing the pride of the moment.

“Proof that greatness runs deep ✍🏽 #legendary,” she wrote in the caption.

She was also seen dancing with Shedeur, soaking in the joy and showing just how strong their family connection is.

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

