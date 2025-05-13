Watch: Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper and more try their hand at 3-second challenge

Top prospects are showing off their basketball skills at the 2025 NBA combine and challenging themselves off the court. The NBA posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday of prospects trying the three-second challenge.

In the video, college basketball stars Cooper Flagg, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper and more attempt to stop a phone timer at exactly three seconds. Harper came closest with a time of 2.99 seconds. Edgecombe was also close with 2.93, while Flagg stopped his timer at 2.78.

Flagg, Harper and Edgecombe are projected to be the first three draft picks. All three are coming off of phenomenal freshman campaigns.

Flagg led Duke in every major category this season on his way to being named Player of the Year. Harper put up 19.4 points per game and led Rutgers in points, assists and steals. Edgecombe's 2.1 steals were 32nd in the nation, and he averaged 15.0 ppg.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

The talented young stars will aim to make their impact on the NBA next season.

Dallas Mavericks projected to draft Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall

Despite having just a 1.8% chance of receiving the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, the Dallas Mavericks have won the NBA draft lottery. The franchise won the lottery for the first time in its history and will select first for just the second time ever.

Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 pick even before he officially announced that he was entering the NBA draft. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets had the highest chances of receiving the No. 1 pick, but now, it's almost certain that Flagg will begin his professional career in Dallas.

Rolando Blackman, who represented the Mavericks in the lottery, shared his reaction to receiving the first pick. Blackman is also the team's inclusion ambassador.

"You’re talking about goosebumps that were coming off my skin and also what our organization can do with this whole thing, too," Blackman said per Mavs insider Dwain Price on Monday. "What it means is the Mavericks can live again."

Dallas shocked the basketball world when the team traded its star Luka Doncic in February. Doncic was in the midst of his seventh season with the Mavericks and had become the face of the franchise.

Flagg will not be a perfect replacement for Doncic, as the two play different positions, but the former Blue Devils star could emerge as Dallas' new star.

