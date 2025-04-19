WATCH: Dawn Staley pulls up at South Carolina spring game to support Shane Beamer's squad

Dawn Staley has been the head coach of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball since 2008. As a result, she has had a long time to become integrated with the university and the city of Columbia, South Carolina. In that time, she has brought several championships to the university and become known as one of the best coaches in the nation.

Staley is also supportive of the other sports teams at South Carolina. On Friday, she had her opportunity to show support for head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks' football team. The team held its spring game on Friday, and Dawn Staley was seen on video taking selfies with fans.

"Dawn Staley taking selfies with young fans and signing some autographs."

She was later seen interacting with the South Carolina women's golf team, which won the SEC Championship on Friday. She took a picture with some of the players and the trophy at the football stadium.

"Showing off the hardware to young fans and Dawn Staley."

The spring game was a success for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks as many of the young players shined. Redshirt freshman Mason Love had a great performance as a punter and a kicker, as did several wide receivers, including Brian Rowe, who made five catches for 45 yards. Freshman Malik Clark also made a 16-yard TD reception.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina Gamecocks are working to make improvements in the transfer portal

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks were not able to defend their national championship this year. Although they reached the final, they ultimately lost to the UConn Huskies. Had they won, it would have been their third championship in four seasons.

With the loss, Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are working to get back to the top of the college women's basketball mountain. One of the best ways to improve their team is through the transfer portal.

One of the top players left in the transfer portal is Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot. She played significant minutes for the first time last season and averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

According to a report from insider Talia Goodman on Saturday, she is at South Carolina for a visit over the weekend. Okot would be an immediate boost to the Gamecocks' scoring and rebounding.

