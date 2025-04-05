WATCH: Dawn Staley’s worry changes to hearty laugh as Bree Hall brushes off awkward fall

For a brief moment, it appeared as though Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad had lost one of its stars in Bree Hall. After making a 3-pointer during Friday's Final Four matchup against Texas, Hall began to celebrate. Her cheering was cut short as she slipped and fell on the court.

Upon seeing the star guard fall, Staley immediately appeared worried. She opened her mouth in surprise and began walking toward Hall. Hall, however, recovered quickly. She rolled over, laughing, and quickly got back to her feet. Staley joined in on her laughter.

Hall has been an essential playmaker for the Gamecocks during March Madness and this season in general. She has started in every game for South Carolina this season and averages 23.5 minutes on the court.

Coming into the Final Four matchup, the senior averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists this postseason, shooting an impressive 52.9% from the field.

An injury for Bree Hall would have been devastating to South Carolina as the team seeks a second consecutive NCAA Tournament title. Thankfully, tripping during her celebration didn't hurt Hall. She played for the remainder of the game, which the Gamecocks won 74-57. Hall finished with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Bree Hall in Dawn Staley's 'top five' in coaching career

Bree Hall, affectionately referred to as "Breezy," has spent the entirety of her college career at South Carolina. The versatile guard is currently in her fourth and final season under Staley and is expected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Gamecocks guard had a standout junior season in which she emerged as a starter for South Carolina. She has continued to excel as a senior, averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists and serving as a two-way force with 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Hall has made quite an impact on Dawn Staley, who had glowing words for her during the pre-Final Four press conference on Thurdsay.

"She's in my top five in my 25 years of coaching," Staley said. "She's definitely underrated as a defender. I think our game sometimes looks at stats. She's not one that's going to steal the ball. She's one that's going to get your top score shooting at an inefficient clip. And that's her. That's her claim to fame."

Bree Hall's defensive ability and shooting success are skills that could serve her well in a WNBA career. For now, she thankfully remains healthy and will look to guide South Carolina to a second consecutive national title.

