WATCH: Duke commit Cooper Flagg participates in rapid-fire question round, reveals his best NBA player of all time

Cooper Flagg might be the biggest name around which the college basketball world is hyped up. The small forward from Maine took part in a rapid-fire contest organized by SLAM, an American basketball magazine.

First up, Flagg was asked the question -

"Best NBA player of all time?"

It didn't take too much time for the Duke to commit to answering that question.

"Michael Jordan. He's the GOAT," said the 17-year-old.

The next question was rather tricky, one might say. Flagg was asked:

"Best WNBA player of all time?"

However, the consensus five-star recruit only had one name on his mind:

"Sue Bird"

Next came the question about the best basketball team of all time. Well, Flagg's answer to this question shows that the teenager knows the game's history well.

"1985-86 Celtics," he replied.

The next question did take a micro-second more for the young athlete to answer. He was asked:

"Best defender of all time"

His answer - "Kawhi Leonard"

The next question to Cooper Flagg was something that basketball players and fans may have a hard time answering. The question was:

"Best coach of all time?"

"Gregg Popovich," replied Flagg.

For your information, Popovich is the coach with the most wins in the NBA. He also boasts 5 NBA championship victories.

Why's there so much buzz around Cooper Flagg?

There's a whirlwind of excitement surrounding Cooper Flagg, the top prospect of the upcoming 2025 NBA draft class. He’s eclipsing the attention even of this year's draft lottery candidates. Hailing from Newport, Flagg decided to reclassify and graduated in just three years to accelerate his NBA dream.

As a freshman, Flagg won the state championship and transferred to Montverde Academy. He starred in Kevin Boyle’s team, leading them to a flawless 33-0 season and the national championship.

The 6' 9'' power forward is ranked at the top of the 2024 national basketball rankings. Flagg’s raw talent led the Duke Blue Devils to take a serious interest in him, ultimately securing his commitment.

His recognition as this year's Mr. Basketball USA (given by Ballislife.com) elevates his status as a player to watch in the Basketball landscape.

Talks of being one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft are already gaining stream given his potential of becoming a versatile two-way player.

