Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will celebrate their SEC Tournament championship. The No. 12 Tigers dominated over the Florida Gators, who made the game competitive in the second half. But the Tigers never lost momentum and won 86-67.

Pearl was available for a quick interview and professed his longing for his father, Bernie Pearl's company.

"I lost my dad in August," Pearl said. "He was my biggest fan. This is for these kids." ... "I'm just happy for the players. We played great. Florida's a terrific opponent. That's why I'm so emotional. I wish he was here."

The reporter then asked him about the important lessons Pearl's father, Bernie, taught him, which he carries with him every day.

"He worked hard. My dad worked six days a week. He prayed on the seventh. We didn't have a lot, but we had enough. I thought my dad was like the best. So, I wish every kid has that and that's one of the reasons why I'm hard on these guys."

Bernie Pearl died at the age of 88 in August last year after a brief illness. The Auburn Tigers honored him at a memorial service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel in Massachusetts.

Bruce Pearl was raised in a home that supported the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

In August last year, after his father's death, Bruce Pearl said (h/t On3):

"Daddy was a huge Boston sports fan. Anything Boston. Born and raised there, went to Northeastern University. He loved Boston and hated all the New York teams."

Bernie Pearl was ten years of age when World War II ended but was saddened to see the damage faced by his Jewish heritage.

"He loved his Jewish heritage," Pearl said. "It broke his heart knowing what happened in the Holocaust."

Despite being a lifelong fan of Boston sports, one of Bernie Pearl's last requests was to be buried in an Auburn jersey.