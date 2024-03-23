WATCH: Emotional Keisei Tominaga in tears after Nebraska gets thrashed 98-83 by Texas A&M in first round of March Madness 2024

Keisei Tominaga was visibly emotional after the NCAA Tournament first-round matchup between Nebraska and Texas A&M. The senior guard was distraught that the Cornhuskers` March Madness run was over as soon as it began.

Eight-seed Nebraska bowed out of the Tournament against the ninth-seed Aggies, 98-83. Texas A&M moves on to battle either top-seed Houston or 16-seed Longwood in the second round.

The video of the emotional Keisei Tominaga, who ended the game with 21 points, was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by theScore. The original post was from CBS Sports and has been viewed nearly 5000 times:

Nebraska vs Texas A&M was not quite a close game for much of it. Despite the Huskers matching them early on, with Tominaga torching the nets from deep, the Aggies went on a furious run to close the half with a massive 58-44 lead.

The Huskers at least kept up by the second half, scoring 39 to Texas A&M`s 40. But trading baskets was not what they wanted, as it meant that the Aggies never surrendered the lead.

Texas A&M was buoyed by five players scoring in double figures. Wade Taylor IV top-scored for the team, notching up 25 points while also dishing out five assists.

Keisei Tominaga`s incredible season

It can be easy to understand the reason behind the very emotional Keisei Tominaga after Nebraska`s loss.

He has had an incredible season for the Cornhuskers, with some of his games being so good that fans were dubbing him the "Japanese Steph Curry" due to his long-range shooting prowess.

Among his signature games was a 30-point explosion against Michigan during the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Tominaga silenced the crowd in Ann Arbor, and he wasn`t even just lighting them up from deep (five threes in total). He was also slashing into the paint and finishing with fervor among the trees.

Next on Tominaga`s list were the Indiana Hoosiers, whom Nebraska beat handily 93-66, behind the Nagoya native`s 23 markers and four deep-range bombs. That game was never close, as the Hoosiers just couldn`t get their rhythm going, allowing Tominaga to torch them with both his scoring and facilitating.

Overall, Keisei Tominaga was a magical part of Nebraska`s return to the NCAA Tournament after around a decade of absence. It remains to be seen where the sharpshooting left-hander`s career takes him.