WATCH: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder enjoys retirement as she tries her hand at golfing with fiancé Jake Ferguson 

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder gave fans a sneak peek of how she is enjoying her retirement from basketball. She ended this season as Miami's leader in scoring and assists.

Ad

On Sunday, Cavinder posted a TikTok video, which showed her playing golf, while her fiancé, NFL star Jake Ferguson, watched. In the video, Cavinder constantly swung her club and missed the ball, leaving Ferguson in stitches.

"Retirement is fun," the video was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Cavinder got engaged to Ferguson in a beachside proposal last month. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to the former college basketball star in front of their families, including her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 after Ferguson sent Cavinder a direct message on social media.

While their relationship blossomed, Hanna's relationship with college football star Carson Beck reportedly ended due to infidelity issues. However, the two have not made any statements concerning any breakup. Cavinder, who also retired from basketball, has since deleted Beck from all her social media handles.

Ad

Jake Ferguson's proposal vlog to Haley Cavinder leaves Dak Prescott's fiancée gushing

Jake Ferguson got engaged to Haley Cavinder last month, and fans got to see behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the proposal. In a viral vlog that Ferguson made, which was posted on the Cavinder twins' joint Instagram on April 21, the NFL star acknowledged that he had no idea how to make a vlog, but he was going to do it anyway because of Cavinder.

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys tight end revealed why he was proposing to the former Miami basketball star. He also revealed a note he wrote eight days before the proposal, which left teammate Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, emotional.

"It’s the 8 day note entry for me 😭😭😭 love your love sm," she wrote in the comments section.

Sarah Jones reacts to Jake Ferguson's proposal vlog on Ig. Image @cavindertwins

In the final act of the vlog, Ferguson worked out with his brother before heading to the beach for the proposal. Cavinder, who was unaware of everything, was already waiting. Then, Ferguson walked up to her, dropped to one knee and proposed, much to her pleasant surprise. Since the proposal vlog, the couple has continued to showcase love for each other on social media to the delight of their numerous fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.