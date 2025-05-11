WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoys a game of volleyball at the beach on a family outing

Former college basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder hung up their jerseys after the 2024-25 season. However, the twins continue to nurture their competitive spirit this offseason. In an IG story posted on Sunday by Brandii Perkins, the twins were seen enjoying a friendly game of volleyball at the beach with one of their sisters.

They were also seen laughing, diving, and playing Spikeball at the beach with their brothers-in-law, Mike Marinelli and Jacob Stockton. The video also captured their hilarious reaction to a broken rally.

Cavinder Twins enjoy a day out at the beach | via @brandiiperkins/Instagram

While their DI careers have concluded, Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to remain in the spotlight among college hoops fans. This visibility stems from their extensive NIL presence and partnerships, which allowed them to collectively amass the largest number of followers in women's basketball last season.

They also achieved a combined NIL valuation of over $1.75 million, surpassing stars like Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson.

Since stepping away from the court, the twins have embraced an influencer style that combines their lifestyle with media and entrepreneurship. Some of their recent social media collaborations include Shopbop, Fitlife Foods, and Sports Illustrated.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder want to capitalize on their influence

Last season, Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 46.2% shooting. Hanna added 6.9 ppg, 4.2 apg, and 3.2 rpg with 46.4% efficiency. The twins had the option to enter the WNBA draft but chose to step away from competitive basketball.

Instead, the sisters want to capitalize on the following they cultivated in college and explore other avenues.

"Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together," Hanna shared with ESPN. "Our life has definitely changed tremendously - being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

"We love being busy," Haley said. "Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful. But now, afterward - those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on? Continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Besides their social media collaborations, Hanna and Haley Cavinder are also working to grow their fitness app, "TWOgether." They have an active multi-year deal with Under Armour.

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

