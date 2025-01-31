WATCH: Fight breaks out during LSU vs Oklahoma as Liz Scott and Sa'Myah Smith both get ejected

The highly anticipated No. 7 LSU vs. No. 13 Oklahoma women's basketball matchup produced an unexpected dose of drama when a fight broke out early. The Tigers' Sa'Myah Smith and Oklahoma's Liz Scott were both ejected after tempers flared in Baton Rouge on Thursday.

Here's the video of the tussle:

The incident occurred late in the first quarter with the Tigers trailing by one point 11-12. Smith and Sooner center Beatrice Culliton battled for position near the rim and got tangled up, leading to Smith shoving Culliton to the floor.

Liz Scott, a graduate senior forward for Oklahoma, rushed in to defend her teammate and pushed Smith back, causing a scuffle. LSU assistant coaches came onto the court to hold back Smith while Scott was held back by her teammates, preventing further escalation.

After the video review, the officials ruled that both Sa'Myah Smith and Liz Scott would be ejected from the game, meaning they would have to sit out their next contest.

The Tigers won the game 107-100 in a thrilling affair. The first half was nothing short of chaos. Besides the player ejections, there were technical fouls and flagrant fouls called on both sides as the intensity ran high.

LSU hands Oklahoma its fourth loss of the conference play

The Sooners, led by fourth-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, entered the matchup with a 4-3 Big 12 record, having already suffered three conference losses. The 107-100 loss to LSU on Thursday night was Oklahoma's fourth Big 12 defeat, putting their overall record at 16-5.

On the other hand, the Lady Tigers improved to 22-1 overall and 7-1 in the SEC with the hard-fought victory.

Mikaylah Williams stole the show at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, pouring a season-best 37 points for the home team. The 6-foot sophomore guard also added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Aneesah Morrow notched another double-double, registering 21 points and 12 boards. Flau'jae Johnson had a great shooting performance with 25 points, going 10-of-17 from the field.

For the Sooners, senior guard Payton Verhulst led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Kim Mulkey's LSU team had to rally from a first-quarter deficit and withstand Oklahoma's late comeback effort.

With a minute left on the clock, the Sooners trailed by just a single point 100-101, but Williams' 3-point jumper, followed by Flau'jae Johnson's layup and Shayeann Day-Wilson's free throw sealed the victory for the Tigers.

