WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson holds back animated Kim Mulkey after hilarious in-sync reaction

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson and coach Kim Mulkey shared a moment during the game against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday. Their in-sync reaction occurred after a referee's call didn't go in their favor.

With the Tigers leading 24-17 late in the first quarter, a foul was called on LSU's Shayeann Day-Wilson. While trying to guard Florida's Ta'Niya Latson, Day-Wilson appeared to make contact with Latson's face. LSU's Aneesah Morrow also fell to the floor, and Mulkey believed that Morrow was the one who was fouled on the play.

As the referee made the call, the cameras captured Kim Mulkey and Johnson making the same animated reaction from the sidelines. Both looked surprised and held their heads with both hands.

A moment later, Johnson seemed to be comforting Mulkey as she grabbed her back to prevent the coach from potentially getting a technical foul. The first quarter ended with LSU leading 31-24.

Kim Mulkey addresses decision to sit Flau'jae Johnson in second quarter against Florida State

After just two points in the first quarter, fans were expecting Flau'jae Johnson to step up in the second quarter, but coach Kim Mulkey had other plans. Johnson only played 10 seconds before being subbed out for Kailyn Gilbert and didn't return until the second half.

When asked about the decision in the postgame press conference, Mulkey gave a straightforward answer.

"It brings confidence to those that were on that floor," she said. "This game moves quickly. There were many times where I thought, am I fixing to have to play these two with two fouls? And I never had to do that because of what they were doing on the floor — just stay in the ball game, keep it close. They'll be good and rested."

Kim Mulkey noted that she anticipated how the benching would pay off later in the game.

"In the second half, I felt our conditioning was big because Flau'jae and Mikaylah and Shayeann were rested," Mulkey added. "They played very little in that first half. So they had a little more juice toward the end and were able to do things in the second half."

Benching key players resulted in Florida State closing the gap to one point at halftime, but Johnson played a pivotal role in the second half, accumulating 11 points. Mikaylah Williams was also a major factor, leading the team with 28 points overall on 10-of-12 shooting.

