Watch: Flau'jae Johnson's stepdad shows LSU star's relentless grind in a latest throwback video on IG

Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks shared an inspiring throwback footage of the LSU star. In an Instagram post on Monday, Brooks posted a clip of Johnson training when she was 13 years old.

He captured a Johnson sprinting with intensity and focus, highlighting the years of dedication and hard work that paved the way for her success. The guard ran on a street and was filmed from a moving car.

“Don’t be fooled by the overnight success @flaujae really put the work in,” Brooks wrote.

During the 2022-23 season, Johnson started all 36 games and averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She shot 42.4%, including 33.0% from 3-point range.

Last season, Johnson recorded 18.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and shot 46.8%. Across her collegiate career, spanning 106 games with 104 starts, Johnson has averaged 14.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.3 apg.

Flau’jae Johnson reflects on her journey from talent shows

LSU Tigers star and hip-hop artist Flau’jae Johnson took a trip down memory lane as she shared snaps from talent shows. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Johnson reminded fans of the years before she reached where she is now.

She shared a throwback photo of herself on the set of "America’s Got Talent." Johnson reflected on her early days as a young performer chasing a dream, long before winning a college championship and releasing music albums.

She wore a sparkling purple top and ripped jeans. Another clip showed Johnson reacting to getting the golden buzzer while on the "America’s Got Talent" stage.

“Remember when I was that little girl on The Rap Game and on America’s Got Talent,” Johnson wrote.

The post was a powerful reflection on rejection, persistence and belief in her potential. She recalled being told, “You got something but you’re not there yet.” Instead of letting those words discourage her, Johnson used them as fuel.

“I didn’t take that as hate,” Johnson wrote. “I took it as fuel. I knew I had it in me, just had to grow into it. Every verse, every setback, every stage made me sharper. I ain’t new to this, I’ve been putting in work. ‘Not yet’ just meant my time was coming. And now? I’m here.”

The post had already garnered over 46,000 likes and supportive comments.

