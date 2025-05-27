LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shares snaps from intense training session

Flau'jae Johnson is utilizing the offseason to refine her skills for the 2025-26 season. The guard is fresh off a vacation and wasted no time in hitting the gym. In her Instagram story on Monday, Johnson posted a four-image collage of her workout session. The photos showcased a few moments from the practice, her sneaker of choice, and a motivational quote.

The LSU star was working out at the Fast Basketball Academy in Louisiana, which is her common spot for personal training.

"If you're worried about the cost of going for it. You should see the price of staying exactly where you are," the quote read.

Johnson's IG story after a personal training session | via @flaujae/ig

Flau'jae Johnson is coming off her most productive college basketball season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals on 46.8% shooting. She led the LSU Tigers to a 31-6 overall record and helped them mount an Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament.

Johnson had the option to declare for the draft this offseason. However, she decided to run it back with Kim Mulkey for her senior year. Her main focus for the 2025-26 season will be getting WNBA-ready.

"I definitely want to win but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," she told Front Office Sports. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

Flau'jae Johnson set to coach at the 2025 BET Experience (BETX)

Flau'jae Johnson is known for balancing her offseason between basketball and her music career. Next week will embody the same spirit as she is named one of the coaches for the 2025 BET Experience (BETX) Celebrity Game.

Johnson's star-studded roster is yet to be revealed. However, she will be competing against former NBA player Matt Barnes, WNBA's Ty Young and musician Offset on the coaching front.

Flau'jae Johnson participated in the Celebrity game last year as well, but as a player. Though this will be her first coaching gig at the BETX, she has coached multiple high school player rosters with Overtime.

