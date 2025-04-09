WATCH: Florida coach Todd Golden takes full advantage of being an Air Jordan school, shows off his Nike sneaker collection

Florida coach Todd Golden wore Air Jordan 4 'Midnight Navy' sneakers for the NCAA Tournament championship game against Houston on Monday. Golden led the Gators to their third national championship with a 65-63 win over the Cougars.

On Tuesday, Sole Retriever posted on X, formerly Twitter, a video of Golden showing off his impressive collection of Nike sneakers:

With the University of Florida being sponsored by Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary, Golden has access to exclusive merchandise.

The video shows Todd Golden's Jordan collection prominently displayed on multiple shelves in his home. He talked about how he picks out which shoes he wears for game days.

"We have a semi-consistent rotation. These have been very good to us, the high top ones here," he said, showing a Jordan 1 Retro "Royal" colorway.

He then picked up the Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude' sneakers, saying he had enjoyed wearing them and that they helped the Gators win several conference games.

Golden also said that one of the attractive factors of Florida's basketball program is being a Jordan-brand school.

"We want our guys to come play in our program for our styles of play and obviously the fundamentals of our program, but to be able to be at a Jordan-brand school and to be able to outfit our guys with this — it's the best shoe-brand outfit I've ever seen."

Todd Golden gives a powerful locker room speech after winning NCAA title

Todd Golden became the youngest coach to win the national championship since Jim Valvano in 1983 with North Carolina State. Golden, 39, is in his third season as the Gators coach. This is their first NCAA trophy since going back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

Golden gave an epic speech in the locker room as he reflected on the Gators' journey throughout the season.

"Each and every one of you guys should be incredibly proud of what you just accomplished," Golden said.

“Every time, it doesn’t matter how. We can outscore people, we can get to a hundo. Tonight, we had to do it a different way. We played an incredibly tough, gritty, great program. We had to win an ugly game.”

Todd Golden turned the speech up a notch, saying that what the team did can never be taken away from them.

"Each and every one of you guys are national f**ing champions," he conluded

The locker room erupted in cheers after his speech.

