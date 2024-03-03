WATCH: Former Badger coach Howard Moore makes an emotional return to Kohl Center since losing his wife and daughter in a car crash

Over three years since tragedy struck, former Wisconsin basketball standout Howard Moore made an emotional return to the Kohl Center on Saturday. Moore, joined by Badgers legends like Michael Finley and Rashard Griffith, was wheeled out to a standing ovation before Wisconsin’s matchup with No. 13 Illinois.

In 2019, Moore was left seriously injured after a car accident killed his wife and daughter. Now, the program he dedicated 13 years to as both a player and coach welcomed a beloved member of the Badgers family back home.

Wisconsin unveiled a touching video tribute to Moore, who was surrounded by former teammates and current players for an on-court photo.

In a lasting gesture, the team also announced Saturday the renaming of the basketball offices to the “Howard Moore Family Men’s Basketball Offices” to honor Moore’s profound legacy.

"Howard Moore represents everything we are and aspire to be as Badgers," the team posted on X. "His impact is deep, and his legacy will be attached to this program forever.

"We are honored to have him permanently represented with the official renaming of the 'Howard Moore Family Men's Basketball Offices.'"

Howard Moore's 2019 car wreck

Moore was working as a Wisconsin basketball assistant coach when tragedy struck in May 2019. A wrong-way driver collided head-on with the vehicle carrying Moore's family in Michigan, killing his wife Jennifer and 9-year-old daughter Jaidyn.

Moore himself was left with severe burns and later suffered a heart attack during his arduous recovery. He was moved to a long-term rehab facility after the life-altering crash.

A standout Badgers player from 1993-1995 who later coached under Bo Ryan, Moore had returned for a second stint as an assistant from 2016-2019 before the accident. He also served as head coach at Illinois-Chicago from 2010-2015 before rejoining Wisconsin.

As Moore made his emotional return on Saturday, the Badgers warmed up in special shirts reading “Do Moore. Be Moore 4 Moore” with Moore’s old jersey number 34.

