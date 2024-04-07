WATCH: Former UNC head coach Roy Williams disapprovingly nods head watching NC State's Final Four game against Purdue

The NC State Wolfpack took on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. And watching the game from the stands was former North Carolina Tar Heels coach Roy Williams. The neighboring state rivals crossed paths in the ACC Tournament final, where UNC lost 84-76.

As DJ Burns Jr. passed the ball to DJ Horne, who made the bucket, Williams was seen shaking his head in disappointment.

NC State's Cinderella run comes to a close at the hands of Purdue

The clash between March Madness's two of the most-hyped big men, DJ Burns Jr. and Zach Edey, was the most anticipated event of this weekend. NC State stood no chance of winning the game as the Boilermakers took the lead right from the first whistle. Purdue blew past the Wolfpack 63-50.

What began as an 18-11 in the first half widened to 63-43 towards the end of the second half. The only sliver of hope NC State had at winning the game was at halftime when it trailed 29-35. This was the closest it ever came to catching up with Purdue.

Edey led the Boilermaker with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones added 14 points and four rebounds. Fletcher Loyer had 11 points and four rebounds.

DJ Horne finished with 20 points and six rebounds and Jayden Taylor scored 11 points. It was a slow night for DJ Burns Jr. as he put up just eight points and had four assists.

Before the game, when talking to the media, Burns poked fun at the height difference between him and Edey. While Burns is 6-foot-9, the Purdue big man is 7-foot-4.

"Of any big man is just seven inch difference is about it. No Diddy," Burns said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Edey would be the biggest obstacle in NC State's path to the final.

"But he (Zach Edey) is a great guy. He's gonna give us a hard fight. But we're not gonna scout him up any differently. We're gonna stick to our gameplay," Burns said.

With the win, Purdue made it to the National championships for the first time since 1969. It will take on the winners of the UConn Huskies vs Alabama Crimson Tide matchup in the final on Monday.

