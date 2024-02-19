Brittney Griner returned to Baylor 11 years after her last game for a special event. Before the tip-off against Texas Tech, the new Foster Pavilion arena witnessed the retirement of the two-time AP national player of the year's No. 42 jersey.

Griner was visibly surprised and teary-eyed by the reaction from the Baylor fans. Here's the video:

Brittney Griner had an iconic time with the Lady Bears, setting multiple benchmarks. She holds the record for the most blocks (748) in NCAAW history, including her 223 blocked shots in freshman year, which set a single-season record.

In an in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast, the six-foot-eight center shared:

“Just full of emotion. As soon as (the jersey) started to go up, that’s when I started to break.”

Brittney Griner's impressive time at Baylor

In her four seasons with the Baylor Lady Bears, Brittney Griner averaged 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 blocked shots per game.

She was part of Baylor's 40-0 national championship team as a junior during the 2011-12 season. Griner averaged 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and five blocks per game. She blocked more shots (206) than any other Division I women's team that season.

She even earned the praise and respect from her opponents. Elena Delle Donne of Delaware said:

"Watching Brittney, she just dominates a game. You watch other teams, and their whole mindset is 'How can we shut down Brittney?' And going into games with that mindset, they still don't. It's awesome to watch something like that. She's changed women's basketball."

The push for Brittney Griner's jersey retirement came from current coach Nicki Collen, who believed that it was right for the program and Griner. When asked about the event, Baylor's former coach Kim Mulkey (2000-21) said:

"I think it’s awesome."

After Baylor, Griner was selected as the No.1 pick by the Phoenix Mercury. She helped them win their third WNBA championship. Her partnership with Diana Taurasi and Candice Dupree were key for Mercury that season.

Griner's is the seventh women's basketball jersey to be retired at Baylors; the others being Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Sheila Lambert and Sophia Young.

Her impressive dunks created a benchmark in women's basketball. At the half-time contest on Sunday, Baylor students attempted to dunk like Griner. She even came onto the court and delighted the crowd with a one-handed dunk.

