WATCH: Gators player gets pregnancy news right before NCAA game in viral video

Flordia Gators forward Alexia Gassett is embarking on a momentous off-court journey from here on out. On Wednesday, April 16, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio native uploaded a video on her TikTok account wherein she shared the moment she found out she was pregnant right before a game.

Ad

The video has since gone viral and it showcases the exact moment Gassett saw her test turn out positive, to which she was in a total shock. It has since been shared all over social media, including on @raphousetv2 on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gassett was captured in her video to have taken three pregnancy tests, all of which came back positive. She also shared that her roommate was asleep and so she couldn't be react loudly. The junior also detailed that this sequence occured right before her game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 13, where she logged in 18 minutes off the bench.

Alexia Gassett married her partner, Brandon, on May 3, 2024. The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony, which had a private celebration for friends and family. Brandon Gassett used to also play football, positioned as a wide receiver for Walnut High School.

Ad

The Kelly Rae Finley-coached Gators finished with an overall record of 19-18 and 5-11 during SEC play earlier this 2024-2025 season.

Gators' Alexia Gassett bids farewell to her basketball playing career

On April 14, Alexia Gassett made the formal announcement that she is stepping away from the game of basketball, presumably to focus on parenthood. The 6'2 swingman uploaded a series of photos that encapsulate her career, including her stint with the Louisville Cardinals, along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

"From driveway dreams to college arenas—this ball’s been in my hands my whole life. But now, it’s time to let it go. I’m thankful for the countless memories and friendships this game has brought me and I’m walking away with no regrets, only gratitude. Basketball raised me, shaped me, and taught me who I am. I gave you everything," Mobley captioned.

Ad

"Basketball…You are my hardest goodbye but Thank you Lord for bringing me this amazing sport🥹❤️", she concluded with emojis.

In her junior year of playing collegiate hoops, Gassett averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in around 17.8 minutes per contest for the Florida Gators.

In what looked to be her final game of collegiate basketball, the third-year player posted 4 markers, three boards, two assists, and a steal in 15 minutes of action on March 31 in a 14-point defeat, 66-52, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here